Man shot after paying for pot with fake bills

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was taken to the hospital after a drug deal went wrong in Conway Wednesday.

According to a police report, Matthew Zinner was charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in the Walmart parking lot at 151 Middle Ridge Avenue.

It started when Zinner sold the man an unknown amount of marijuana in his car. The victim paid with two counterfeit 100 dollar bills and walked away. Zinner got out of the car, chased after him with a handgun, and fired two shots.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department who responded to Walmart after receiving reports of shots fired found found shoes and a hat at the scene, but no shell casings. Officers located the victim, who claimed the shoes and hat, at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

