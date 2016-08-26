Driver identified in fatal Williamsburg Co. crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Thursday night.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight said Thadous E. Huggins III, 56, was died at the scene.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Huggins was driving a 1996 Cadillac on Muddy Creek Road near Hemingway just before 10 p.m. when the car ran off the road and overturned.

Huggins was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.