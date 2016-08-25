Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue announces new website - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue announces new website

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post Thursday the department has a new website.

According to the post, you can find it here at www.myrtlebeachfire.com.

