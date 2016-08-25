Man arrested in Surfside Beach strong-armed robbery

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a woman in Surfside Beach.

According to a news release, Bernard King, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with strong-armed robbery. The J. Reuben Long Detention Center website indicates he is also charged with public disorderly, public intoxication, resisting arrest, subornation of perjury and false information on a document and a second sex offender registry violation.

Just before 7 a.m. Aug. 18, two men in a 90s model silver extended cab Toyota Tacoma pulled up next to a woman entering a business on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach. The passenger jumped out and approached a woman. He forcibly took her purse and gold chains before fleeing in the truck.

At 7 a.m., the two went to the Walmart on Seaboard Street, and, using the victims’ credit card, tried to buy two TVs and a carton of cigarettes.

The victim was able to provide a partial tag on a newer blue and white SC tag. Through a joint investigation with MBPD, the truck was found.

King is held at J. Reuben Long pending a bond hearing.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and I anticipate an additional arrest in the near future,” said Patrick Dowling with the NMB Department of Public Safety.

