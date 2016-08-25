Latta Police Chief makes statement on suspension

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – Latta Police Chief Crystal Moore, in a Facebook post Thursday morning, addressed her temporary suspension from the position, her health and the Dillon County Sheriff race.

In the post, Moore stands by her record with the Latta Police Department, without going into detail about the suspension.

She also said she was recently diagnosed with Sarcoma, a type of cancer. She asserted despite this, she will press on in running for Sheriff of Dillon County.

