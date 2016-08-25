Conway woman charged after baby tests positive for opiates

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was charged Wednesday after she and her newborn baby tested positive for opiates.

According to a Horry County Police Department incident report, Rachel Gray, 27, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian.

Gray gave birth Aug. 15 at the Conway Medical Center, after which a drug screen was performed on her and her baby. A South Carolina Department of Social Services worker said the test revealed the presence of opiates both their systems.

The SCDSS worker said she believed Gray was using heroin for a period of time.

