Latest Tropical Forecast

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The headline "Active Tropics" will remain unchanged for the next several days. Right now we are watching three different areas.

Fiona

Tropical Depression Fiona is hanging on and fighting dry air and is expected to slowly weaken through the rest of the week.

Gaston

Gaston is currently a tropical storm with 45mph winds. It is expected to strengthen to a hurricane overnight into Wednesday. The general track of Gaston keeps it safely in the Atlantic away from land.

Invest 99L

99L is an area of thunderstorms we are watching west of the Less Antilles Islands. It's a large area of thunderstorms, and its large size is one factor that is keeping development slow. Also slowing down development is dry air and an overall sinking of air. 99L is expected to strengthen, but it will take several days. Right now it has a 60% chance of becoming a named storm (Hermine).

The track for 99L

Wednesday- The system moves over the Lesser Antilles Islands of Montserrat, St. John's, and Nevis to name a few. It will bring heavy rain, but winds will not be too much of a problem at this point.

Thursday- It will trek near Puerto Rico where any interaction with land and mountains will further slow development and make the forecast a little more uncertain.

Friday- By the end of the it will move through the Bahamas where it could regain some strength thanks to warmer ocean water and some moisture left over from Fiona, but at that point the forecast track is very uncertain. There's the chance it could impact the US East coast, but IF and WHERE that will happen is not certain.

Bottom line- Nothing in the tropics is posing an immediate threat. Any impacts to the Grand Strand would be closer to the middle to end of next week and that forecast still has a lot of unanswered questions. We will continue to fine tune that forecast through the week and will have a better grasp on the forecast when we see if 99L is able to develop further and what happens to the system after it moves into the Bahamas later this week.