One person injured in shooting in Florence

One person has been hospitalized after a Sunday evening shooting in Florence. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person has been hospitalized after a Sunday evening shooting in Florence.

According to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, it happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Brunson Street.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.