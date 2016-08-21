SC in position for total eclipse in 2017

Parts of South Carolina will experience 100 percent blockage of the sun’s light on this day next year. (Source: National Weather Service)

WILMINGTON, NC (WMBF) – Parts of South Carolina will experience 100 percent blockage of the sun’s light on this day next year. The National Weather Service based in Wilmington, North Carolina called it the best solar eclipse in over 30 years to visit the Carolinas.

On the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2017, a total eclipse will occur across Columbia, Kingstree, Georgetown and Charleston. Myrtle Beach, Florence, Lumberton and Wilmington will see an almost-total eclipse.

May 30, 1984 was the last time something like this occurred in the Carolinas. More info is available from NASA here.

