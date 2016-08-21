Woman hospitalized after carjacking in Dillon

A woman is in the hospital after she was pistol-whipped and carjacked early Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A woman is in the hospital after she was pistol-whipped and carjacked early Sunday.

According to Chief David Lane, the victim was getting in her car at the Waffle house in Dillon when the suspect pulled her out, hit her in the face with a gun and stole the car.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle heading towards the interstate, according to a Dillon police report.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.