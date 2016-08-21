One person dies in Robeson Co. nightclub shooting

One person is dead and another is wounded following a nightclub shooting in Robeson County. (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another is wounded following a nightclub shooting in Robeson County early Sunday.

According to Sheriff Ken Sealy, the 911 caller said several people were shot at 3 a.m. One person died at the scene and authorities took another to the hospital. The nightclub is located on Highway 130 near Maxton.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and Sealy said there may be a person of interest.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.