Scotland Co. law enforcement arrests two men on drug charges

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug charges after tracking one of them down with the K9 Unit.

According to a SCSO Facebook post, when the patrol division stopped a vehicle Aug. 17 on suspicion of impaired driving on Fred Carter Road, the passenger, Samuel Enacio Goins, 18, of Laurel Hill, fled on foot carrying a shotgun and a backpack.

A two-mile track using the K9, Cido, Goins, led to Goins’ apprehension. He was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance.

The driver, Justin Dewayne Goins, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, conpiring to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance.

Both were placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

