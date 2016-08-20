Victim identified, suspect charged in deadly Dillon Co. hit and run

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - A woman has been charged in a fatal hit and run that took place Saturday morning in Dillon County.

A pedestrian, Calvin Fletcher, 56, of Dillon, was fatally struck by a car on Highway 9 near Dillon at 3:20 a.m., according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol said Fletcher was crossing S.C. 9 when Shawna Smiling, 35, of Charleston, who was driving a 2015 Ford pickup truck, passed another vehicle traveling eastbound and hit Fletcher.

Smiling fled the scene and was located a short time later by an SCHP trooper. She was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP MAIT Team.

