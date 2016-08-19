MYR releases July statistics

The Horry County Department of Airports released Friday statistics from the month of July 2016. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Department of Airports released Friday statistics from the month of July 2016.

According to a news release, 266,943 total passengers passed through the Myrtle Beach International Airport in July, an increase of 7.3 percent compared to July 2015.

134,280 people arrived on flights to MYR, compared to 125,416 in July 2015. In the year since, 1,165,453 total passengers passed through, up 6.28 percent.

“In July over a quarter million passengers, more than ever before, passed through the Myrtle Beach International Airport” said Scott Van Moppes, interim director of airports for Horry County. “In 2016 passenger levels are trending above last year’s record setting pace, if the trend continues the Airport will conclude the year at an all-time record level.”

