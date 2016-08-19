Kirkland’s store to open new location, hire 25 employees

Kirkland’s, a national specialty home décor retailer, will open a new store in Myrtle Beach and is now hiring. (Source: MP&F Public Relations)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Kirkland’s, a national specialty home décor retailer, will open a new store in the Myrtle Beach area and is now hiring.

According to a news release, the store will open Oct. 1 and will be located in the Sayebrook Town Center at 170 Sayebrook Parkway.

“We’re honored to be a part of the Myrtle Beach community,” said Michelle Graul, Executive Vice President of Stores and Merchandising. “Kirkland’s is looking forward to hiring an exceptional team for our newest store in Myrtle Beach.”

The store, which will be one of 396 in the country and the second in the Myrtle Beach area, will employ about 25 people.

Apply at www.kirklands.com/careers.

