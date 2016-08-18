Active period of tropical weather likely across the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Long range forecast models are showing an increase in the amount of tropical action across the Atlantic starting next week.



Tropical Storm Fiona will continue across the central Atlantic as a minimal tropical storm through the weekend. Another cluster of storms is showing slow signs of development closer to Africa.



By the middle and late part of next week, several long range forecast models are showing an increase in tropical development in the Atlantic.



Several large clusters of thunderstorms will roll off the African coast next week. This area is the prime tropical development region this time of the year. Both the European and GFS forecast models are showing several of these clusters possibly developing

into tropical systems. While the details on strength, exaction position and future track is virtually impossible to predict this far out, both models are clearly showing a potentially very active weather pattern in the tropics.



The next several storm names include Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia and Karl.



The peak of the hurricane season runs from now through early October and bursts of tropical activity are normal. It is way too early to determine if any of these potential systems will threaten or impact any land areas, but it's never too early to be prepared

for the possibility of a storm. Tropical tracks on all systems are available on the WMBF First Alert Weather App and the Interactive Hurricane Tracker on wmbfnews.com.





