Police name suspect in reported highway shootout and chase

The Horry County Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of two vehicles shooting at one another on Highway 90 outside Conway. Lieutenant Denis said someone waved down an officer from another jurisdiction. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department named one of two suspects Friday following an investigation into reports of two vehicles shooting at one another on Highway 90 outside Conway. Police captured one of them after both reportedly ran into the woods after a vehicle chase.

According to Lieutenant Raul Denis, police have a warrant for the arrest of Patrick Cassidy, 25, of Conway, who is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

A police report states one of the victims in the case waved down a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Thursday. The person said he spotted a truck he knew to be stolen, belonging to his boss, and a chase ensued. The chase came to a stop on Squirrel Ridge Drive.

According to a police report, the victim, along with his father and another person, followed the suspects' vehicle down Jessica Lakes Drive. The victim said the passenger in the suspects' vehicle tried to shoot their tires with a brown rifle. One of the victims said he returned fire, shooting up in the air. The man who flagged down the trooper said the last place he saw the suspects was in the woods, running away.

One of the suspects was apprehended a short time later in the wooded area not far from where he took off running. Officers recovered the brown rifle with the suspects' vehicle.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, police were at a home in the Bridgewater area because they believe Cassidy may be in the house, according to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis.

Police were unable to find Cassidy and allowed residents to return to their homes around 7:00 p.m. A captain with Horry County PD advised residents to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious in the neighborhood.

Sharon LaBlanc, a resident of the Bridgewater neighborhood, said her daughter was home alone while police were not allowing anyone in or out of the community.

"(It's) very nerve racking. And even if I was home it would still be nerve racking," she said. "But more so because I'm not there with her."

Between 12 and 20 officers are involved in the search, including the K-9 unit, Lt. Denis said.

Officers were guarding the perimeter of Black Water Middle School to prevent suspects from getting close to it. Denis said he believed the school had been placed on lockdown, but asserted the students were not in danger.

No charges have been filed.

Cassidy is also wanted for possessing, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 in another stolen vehicle case. The warrant states a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen Aug. 3 from the 900 block of Brunson Springs Road in Galivants Ferry. Aug 8, the truck was recovered on Graham Road in Conway and surveillance video from Aug. 7 showed Cassidy in possession of the truck.

Denis asked that anyone with information on Cassidy's whereabouts contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.