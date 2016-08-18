TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light malfunctions at Carolina Forest Boulevard

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website indicated a problem with the traffic light at Carolina Forest Boulevard and U.S. 501 Thursday morning. (Source: SCHP)

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website indicated a problem with the traffic light at Carolina Forest Boulevard and U.S. 501 Thursday morning.

According to the website, the light experienced a defect at 10:02 a.m.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.