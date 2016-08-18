Orangeburg man charged after reportedly shooting at occupied car

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with attempted murder after witnesses said he fired a weapon at an occupied car. (Source: OCSO)

ORANGEBURG, SC (WMBF) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with attempted murder after witnesses said he fired a weapon at an occupied car.

According to a news release, Clarence Williams, 39, of Orangeburg, appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with four counts of attemted murder following the incident that occurred Aug. 8.

A woman said around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 8 she was in a car with three other women when a man in another vehicle starting shooting at them.

Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the shooter’s car and evidence revealed a gun may have been fired from inside.

No injuries were reported.

