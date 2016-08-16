Ian Cross joined the WMBF News team in 2013 as the Digital Content Manager, and he has been overseeing news content on the station’s website, mobile site, mobile app, and social media platforms ever since. Ian works with an exceptional team of digital content producers and specialists who are dedicated to bringing you live, local, late-breaking news any time, and everywhere.

Ian graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. He originally studied computer science, but decided instead to study journalism, a passion of his ever since he wrote video game reviews for his local newspaper at age 12.

Before moving to beautiful Myrtle Beach, Ian worked for KVOA, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona, his hometown. Growing up in the desert, he always wanted to live near the beach, and absolutely loves his new home.

You can e-mail Ian here, message him on Facebook here, or tweet him @IanTCross.