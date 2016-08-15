Locals watch Amber Campbell any way possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Amber Campbell proves the expression right: from small things, big things one day come.

For the best female hammer thrower in the United States, it would be easy to assume Campbell trains in a state of the art, corporate-sponsored gym, but she doesn’t. It is Myrtle Beach’s very own Myrtle Beach Athletic Club where you can find Campbell training more often than not.

Russell Edgar, Campbell’s chiropractor of about six months, was thrilled that one of his athletes, and friends, is competing at the very highest level in her sport.

"Oh it's awesome, I love it. This is the thing I always wanted to do: is take care of athletes,” Edgar said. “For her to be out training every day for her entire life just to prepare for a couple days in the Olympics? That's phenomenal and that's what I like to do."

The Myrtle Beach Athletic Club isn’t very big, and it is clearly proud to host an Olympic athlete - upon entering the gym there is something of a shrine to the best female hammer thrower in the country.

Photos, signed memorabilia, even her bib from the Olympic Trials in 2012 are showcased by the front door.

The Athletic Club intended on hosting a viewing party for the hometown hero while she competed Monday morning. Unfortunately, after struggling with streaming services and trying to get the feed on his cell phone, Edgar had to leave the gym to find a better internet connection to watch his athlete compete.

Campbell ended up finishing sixth in the finals, not what she was hoping for, but to Edgar, that is still a monumental achievement.

“She still finished sixth in the world, that’s absolutely something to be proud of," Edgar said.

