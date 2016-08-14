Firefighters extinguish car fire at Alligator Adventure - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters extinguish car fire at Alligator Adventure

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A minivan caught fire in the Alligator Adventure parking lot in North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

City of NMB Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said it happened around 4 p.m. The van was a total loss, while a car next to it received some exterior damage from exposure to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

