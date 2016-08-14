TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 31 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety issued a statement Sunday advising drivers of a crash on Highway 31.

According to the statement, drivers should avoid the area near mile mark six because all southbound lanes are shut down as of 6:17 p.m.

