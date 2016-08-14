Florence hotel evacuated after fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence hotel evacuated after fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the West Florence Fire Department responded to a fire at a hotel off Highway 52 around 3 p.m. Sunday. 

The fire, initially reported as an outside fire, started at and air conditioning unit and spread to a wall at the Sleep Inn at 1833 Florence Park Drive off of West Lucas Street in Florence. The City of Florence assisted WFFD.

WFFD Captain Anthony Fox said firefighters located a fire inside the wall of the hotel building which had extended in to the roof structure. He said firefighters experienced heavy smoke conditions.

After evacuating the entire hotel, crews cut a hole in the roof to get to a room where smoke was visible.

Palmetto Rural Fire Department and Florence County EMS were also on scene. No injuries were reported.

