Gunshots hit house in Latta

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday.

Captain Arnette said a house on Legare Street was shot but no people were shot. DCSO received a 911 call after the fact, but it happened sometime early Saturday morning.

