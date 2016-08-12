Disc-dog championships set to take place in Surfside Beach

The 2016 Hyperflite Skyhoundz Canine Championship will come to Surfside Beach Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 2016 Hyperflite Skyhoundz Canine Championship will come to Surfside Beach Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

According to a news release, it is the largest disc-dog competition series in the world. It will take place at Martin Field at the corner of Sixth Avenue South and Dogwood Drive South.

Contestants and their dogs will earn points for basic throws and catches with bonus points for mid-air catches in the distance/accuracy event.

Competitors can enter for free and spectators can attend at no charge.

To view the Hyperflite Skyhoundz competition schedule or to learn about the contest rules and regulations, visit www.skyhoundz.com.

