TRAFFIC ALERT: Socastee Drawbridge to close nightly for repairs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced in a news release Friday Dick Pond Road at the Socastee Drawbridge will be closed nightly through the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The release states the closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in order for crews to complete the final phases of mechanical repairs.

A gearbox will arrive at the bridge Monday evening to be placed into the bridge structure. A permanent hatch was installed in order to access the gearbox from topside, and Tuesday, crews will seal the hatch.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, normal bridge operations should resume Wednesday at 7 a.m.

