Society Hill Police offer reward for information on stolen trailer

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – Society Hill Police said in a Facebook post individuals stole a utitlity trailer full of lawn equipment from a Care South location in Society Hill.

According to the post, the theft happened sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning. The trailer, stolen from a maintenance building, had a Dixie Chopper mower, chain saws, weed eaters, tools, blowers and other pieces of equipment on it.

Call SHPD at 843-287-6652 with any information. A reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

