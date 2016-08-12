Conway car crash causes hundreds to lose power Friday morning, suspect taken into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was taken into custody early Friday morning after leading Conway police on a vehicle chase that ended with the suspect crashing his car, which caused hundreds to lose power.

Allen Marques Jackson, 29, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light; driving under a suspended license, third or subsequent arrest; and simple possession of marijuana, according to information on the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Jackson was released Friday afternoon on a $5,215 bond.

According to the incident report, a traffic stop was performed on the suspect’s vehicle at after 2 a.m., on Church Street in Conway.

Officers advised that Jackson appeared to be “asleep or passed out behind the wheel,” the report stated. The suspect was asked to shut off the engine and get out of the vehicle.

At that point, the suspect allegedly looked at the officer, began to say, “I’m sorry,” put the vehicle and drive and drove off.

A short time later, officers reported the suspect had wrecked at a nearby Taco Bell and was fleeing on foot, according to the incident report. He was eventually taken into custody. An inventory of his vehicle reportedly uncovered 0.29 grams of marijuana.

The report stated the suspect had clipped the guide wire on a light pole at the Taco Bell when he crashed. Horry Electric was notified to fix the power.

At 2:20 a.m., Friday, Horry Electric’s website reported more than 360 customers lost power. The outage affected Church Street, Dunn Shortcut Road and El Bethel Road.

Power has since been restored.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.