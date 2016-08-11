NOAA updates hurricane season forecast, slight increase in numbers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released it's updated forecast for the rest of the hurricane season.



In it's latest forecast update, NOAA has slightly increased the numbers of named storms across the Atlantic Ocean through the rest of the hurricane season which runs through the end of November. Forecasters now expect at 70 percent chance of a slightly above

average season.



The forecast calls 12 to 17 named storms. Of those, 5 to 8 are expected to become hurricanes. The latest forecast calls for 2 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). If these projections come true, this will be the most active hurricane season

since 2012. The initial forecast from May called for 10-16 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes, and 1-4 major hurricanes.



So far, the season has seen 5 named storms and 2 hurricanes. Four of the named storms this season have made landfall. Tropical Storm Bonnie impacted our area in late May. Tropical Storm Colin came ashore in western Florida. Tropical Storm Danielle impacted

eastern Mexico, and Hurricane Earl brought flooding and mudslides to Belize and Mexico.



Weaker wind shear across the Atlantic and a more active African monsoon season are the primary reason for the slight increase in the forecast.





