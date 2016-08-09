Marla begins her journey to discover her past

"I have a beautiful daughter that I cannot be more proud of. I have a grandson that is the light of my life - my little blue-eyed sugar, and I have a son-in-law that is really good to my daughter...I have a son. That is what I really have." (Source: WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – When First Alert Meteorologist Marla Branson decided to begin a personal journey, she wanted to share with her viewers a story that despite being fairly common, most people don't talk about.



“Who am I? Seems like a simple question,” Marla said. “I never really thought too much about it until recently. I'm adopted. My parents had a tough time starting a family.”

Marla’s father Jim Branson talked about how he came to be Marla’s father.

"I got a phone call about 9:30 that morning. It was a doctor friend of mine that was aware of our situation,” Jim said. "He said he had a little girl. So I went over and talk to your mother. She lit up like a Christmas tree."



Marla’s biological mother gave her to doctors when she was born. The process was unusually quick, and she was home with her parents when she was just 6 days old.



"Your mother must have been a very brave woman...because she knew she could not provide for you. We felt like she was doing the best she could for the baby she had,” Jim explained to Marla.



Marla’s parents thought it was best to keep the adoption completely closed.



"I just don't know who she is,” Marla said.



They didn't feel the need to know who my biological parents are.



"In hindsight, I would have done it a little differently,” Jim said. "I would have found out who it was. I should have realized that. That was my error."



"I don't think it was wrong,” Marla said.



“We'll let it stand at that then,” Jim responded. “Because I have a beautiful daughter that I cannot be more proud of. I have a grandson that is the light of my life - my little blue-eyed sugar, and I have a son-in-law that is really good to my daughter...I have a son. That is what I really have. I have another It's been a pretty good run for us.”

"I love you da,” Marla said.

“I love you too baby,” Jim said.



Marla explains why she decided to begin this investigation into her past: “That look my dad has. That love in his eyes - I wanted to know what it was like to love a child so much. That's what started my DNA journey. As my husband and I tried to create a family, I realized I don't know my medical history. It's time for me to learn who I am.”



