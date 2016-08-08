Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in Williamsburg Co.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was carjacked in Kingstree Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was carjacked in Kingstree Sunday.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the home of Eric Williams, 47, on Hinson Circle at 7:02 p.m.

Williams was driving on Cherry Avenue when a woman flagged him down. Two men ambushed him with handguns. The men pistol-whipped him and stole his 2002 Cadillac, cell phone and money.

Williams was taken to the hospital for injuries to the back of his head.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and asks that you call 843-355-6381 with any information.

