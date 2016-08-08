Florence man charged with soliciting sex from minor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man charged with soliciting sex from minor

Patrick Salinsky (Source: Florence County Jail) Patrick Salinsky (Source: Florence County Jail)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was charged Monday after an investigation revealed he solicited sexual favors from a minor.

According to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Florence Police investigated a report that Patrick Salinsky, 21, of Florence solicited sexual favors from a minor under the age of 16 in February.

