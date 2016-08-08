Man dies in house fire in Marlboro Co.

A man is dead following a house fire in Marlboro County. (Source: Raycom Media)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is dead following a house fire in Marlboro County Monday.

According to Bennettsville Police Chief Dixon Odom, the fire took place in the 800 block of Highway 385 in the Lester community at 4:18 a.m.

Firefighters found a man, who lived alone, dead in the single-story brick house, which was fully involved with flames when they arrived. It took around 20 to 30 minutes to get the fire under control and enter the house.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will help investigate the cause.

