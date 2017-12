Tracking multiple disturbances that will bring unsettled weather over the next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)

We have a very changeable forecast over the next week. A stalled frontal boundary to our north, a disturbance over Florida and a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas will all play a roll in how our weather plays out over the next 5-6 days.

Monday and Tuesday will be dominated by normal August patterns. Sea breeze and afternoon storms will be possible both days.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the disturbance in Florida may stretch and bring moisture into our area upping our chances of rain slightly.

By the end of the week, the tropical disturbance may approach the area bringing more rain to the region. Essentially, stay tuned to the forecast over the next days and allow for outdoor plans to change if needed.

