Conway Police seek help finding stolen trailer

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department ask the public’s assistance finding a stolen trailer.

According to a news release, officers responded to a call about a stolen trailer at the Conway Marina at 4 Elm Street Saturday. The victims said they parked their truck and trailer at 5:45 a.m. and returned at 11:30 a.m. to find the trailer had been removed from the truck.

The trailer is black with black rims. The frame reads, “Nitro State Team.” Call the 843-248-1790 with information on the theft.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.