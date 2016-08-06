UPDATE: Coroner identifies driver in deadly crash in Dillon Co.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle wreck in Dillon County Saturday afternoon.

Dillon County Coronor Donnie Grimsley said Harvey McDonald, 52, of Dillon County died as a result of injuries from the crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, it happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Pleasant Hill Road near Pittman Lane off SC-9 East.

Troopers said the driver was in a 2003 Chevrolet and was wearing a seatbelt when he ran off the right side of the road, came back across the left side of the road and struck some trees.

He was taken to McLeod Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.