TRAFFIC ALERT: 7-car wreck causes delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A wreck involving seven vehicles caused traffic delays near Conway early Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck was the result of a chain reaction of crashes. It happened on Highway 501 near Academy Drive. Troopers said the scene was clear at 2:45 p.m., but it could take a while for congestion to clear.

No injuries were reported.

