No swimming advisory in NMB lifted

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Following the collection of ocean water samples, the no swimming advisory was lifted in North Myrtle Beach at 21st Avenue South.

According to a news release, the advisory was initially issued due to a sewer valve break Thursday evening. Patrick Dowling, Public Information Officer in NMB, said sewage entered a storm drain. It did not enter the ocean water swim zone but was discharged a quarter of a mile offshore.

Personnel at the Environmental Quality Lab of the School of Coastal and Marine Systems Science at Coastal Carolina University collected ocean water samples Friday morning from 21st Avenue South. The samples offered readings well below the threshold established by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

