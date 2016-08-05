Brazilians in Myrtle Beach talk food and Opening Ceremony in Rio

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday is the opening ceremony in Rio. If there's one thing getting more attention than the actual games, it's the food. WMBF News stopped by one of our local Brazilian restaurants to see what all the fuss is about and learn from a native what it's like to grow up Brazilian.

It's all about the food, sports and Olympics right now for Brazilians."Caprihinia, you need to try it, it's the most amazing drink," Veronika Viegas said.

She's from southern Brazil, but living in Myrtle Beach.

"We love soccer. I play soccer. All girls play soccer since we are born...the first thing you get when you are a child is a soccer ball," she added. When WMBF News reporter asked Viegas about the Olympics,"It's a pretty exciting moment for Brazil right. Everybody is so happy, people there can't wait to see all the countries coming, and it's a big deal for the country," she said.

Viegas works at local Brazilian restaurant, Rioz. She's here for school, but right now, her heart's at home. She said it's about time the Olympics came to South America. The Brazilian community here in Myrtle Beach is celebrating.

"We'll watch some of the games together and have Brazilian drinks and Brazilian desserts," said Viegas.

Many workers at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach are from Brazil and celebrating together.

Celebrations of course involve food. View the some of Veronika's favorites below, and recipes served right up to our athletes in Rio de Janeiro.

Just because you're not at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, doesn't mean you can't eat what the people are eating there. If you watched WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline's story on a local Brazilian's favorites from home, then your taste buds are probably itching for Brazilian eats. Below are some Brazilian staples you can make at home.

The Drink: Caipirinha

It's Brazil's national cocktail. Good news, folks. This doesn't take a culinary genius to perfect. It's made from Cachaça, a Brazilian brandy made from sugar cane.

Ingredients:

1 lime

1 tablespoon superfine refined sugar

2 ounces Cachaça

Crushed Ice

Directions:

Cut the lime into 8 wedges. Muddle the wedges in a rocks glass with sugar. Then, add Cachaça and top with ice. Shake or stir, then serve.

The appetizer: Pao de queijo

A Brazilian cheesy bread. It's sold at local bakeries across the country. Here's a recipe the Food Network recommends.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups tapioca flour

2/3 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

1 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Put the tapioca flour in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Combine the milk, oil, salt and 1/2 cup water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil while whisking. Remove from the heat and pour over the tapioca flour in the mixing bowl. Begin to mix, first starting on low, then gradually increasing the speed to high as the mixture begins to thicken and turn smooth. (The mixture will look almost like glue.) While still beating, add the egg and beat until incorporated. Then add the cheeses, a small handful at a time, beating, until incorporated. (The mixture will by sticky and slightly stiff.)

Use a small ice cream scoop or heaping tablespoons and scoop the dough out onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving at least 1inch between them. Moisten the palm of your hand with water and pat each scoop into a slightly rounded mound.

Bake until they become puffed up, golden on top, deeply golden on the bottom and feel relatively light when picked up and dropped on the baking sheet, rotating about halfway through baking, 20 to 24 minutes. Let cool for at least a few minutes then eat warm or at room temperature.

The meal: Feijoada

Meat, rice and beans. Another Food Network recipe, but you can find this online and choose which you'd like to make. You can spice it up to your own taste.

Ingredients:

2 pounds dried black turtle beans, picked through and rinsed

1 pound salt cured beef, such as carne seca or corned beef

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 pound salt pork, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium white onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano pepper, halved

2 bay leaves

1 pound smoked ham hocks

1 pound linguica or Spanish chorizo sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 pound pork ribs, separated into individual ribs

1 pound beef stew meat, top round or chuck, cut into 2-inch cubes

Hot sauce

2 oranges, peeled and cut in segments

Collard Greens, recipe follows

Cooked white rice, for serving

Directions:

Starting a day ahead, place the dried beans in a large bowl and cover with cold water; soak the beans overnight in the refrigerator. In a separate bowl, soak the salt cured beef in cool water to cover to tenderize the meat, do this overnight also but change the water a couple of times. Drain the beans and carne seca; cut up the cured beef into chunks.

Coat a large heavy pot with the oil and place over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the salt pork, onions, garlic, pepper, and bay leaves. Cook and stir for 5 minutes to render out the pork fat and soften the vegetables. Add the ham hocks, sausage, ribs, cubed beef, carne seca, and black beans. Cover with just enough cold water to cover (about 21/2 quarts). Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce to medium-low heat, cover, and simmer for 2 hours, stirring now and again. Skim any foam that rises to the surface during cooking and add more water if necessary to keep the ingredients covered during cooking.

Dig the ham hocks out of the pot, discard the rind and fat, shred the meat, and return the ham to the pot. The beans should be really tender, like they are almost bursting. Mash about 1 cup of the beans against the side of the pot to cream them out. Give the stew a good stir, taste and check for seasoning.

To serve, ladle some of the bean broth into shot glasses or little cups, add a dash of hot pepper sauce and drink – this is traditionally done to get the palate prepared for the feijoada. Serve feijoada in large wide bowls, garnished with orange segments and accompanied by collard greens and white rice.

The dessert: Pudim de Leite

A traditional dessert made with eggs and and sweetened condensed milk.

Ingredients:

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups sugar (caramelized)

⁄ cups sugar (caramelized) 2(14 ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk

2cups whole milk

6 eggs

Directions:

To caramelize the sugar: Add the sugar to a medium heavy saucepan over medium low heat. When sugar starts to melt, stir gently and occasionally until it starts to turns light, clear brown; do not let it burn. Be careful at this point the sugar will be extremely hot! Use oven mits to pour the caramelized sugar into a ring mold/or pan. Swirl the sugar over the sides to completely cover the pan.

For the flan: Mix all of the ingredients with a blender or mixer. Mix until the ingredients are well incorporated but do not overmix as it will cause bubbles in your flan. Pour mixture into the mold/pan. Put the mold/pan into a larger pan with water in it to make a 'bain marie'. Carefully put this into the oven at 350 degrees for about 1 1/2 hours. Check with a toothpick in the center of the flan to make sure it is set up. Carefully remove your pan from the oven as the water will be very hot.

Cool the flan for a few hours or better yet overnight in the refrigerator and invert into a serving plate that is large enough to accommodate the flan and some of the caramel.

This recipe is from Food.com. Find it here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved