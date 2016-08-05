Pop up downpours at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Plenty of humidity combined with a weak front moving in will combine to give us a lingering chance of pop up showers and storms.



Tonight will see the best risk of showers and storms across the inland areas through the late evening hours although a pop up downpour will be possible at any point. It will be very warm and muggy once again with temperatures d ropping into the upper 70s.



Saturday and Sunday will continue to see pop up downpours from time to time. They will be most likely along the Grand Strand from the mid to late morning through the early afternoon. The best chances will then shift to the Pee Dee during the mid to late

afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy downpours will be likely with some spots picking up a quick one to two inches of rain.



Temperatures will remain seasonably hot through the weekend with readings reaching the lower 90s inland and upper 80s at the beach. The high humidity will make it feel like near 100.





