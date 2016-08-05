HCPD warns of Duke Energy phone scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department issued a scam warning Friday to Duke Energy customers.

According to a news release, thieves pretending to represent the company have targeted and scammed customers.

The calls come from someone claiming to be a Duke Energy representative who says the customer’s electricity will be disconnected unless the customer makes an immediate payment. Scammers have become sophisticated, duplicating voicemail and using caller-ID spoofing.

HCPD advises you to hang up immediately if any of the following things happen:

The thief becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made – usually within less than an hour. Customers with delinquent accounts will receive an advance disconnection notification with the regular monthly bill – never a single notification one hour before disconnection.

The thief instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card – widely available at retail stores – then call him or her back to supposedly make a payment to Duke Energy. Duke Energy, or any legitimate business, will never ask or require a customer to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection. Legitimate companies allow customers to make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

The scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.

If you feel you are being scammed, call the police, then Duke Energy, using the number on your bill.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.