RCSO seeks suspect in homicide investigation

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in its investigation of a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car.

Major Anthony Thompson said an arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Quentin Jamale Williams, 27, of Lumberton.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house on Tanya Lane in Lumberton at 12:51 a.m. Friday.

Deputies found the car on Woodland Avenue with the engine running and headlights on. The body of Taurus Locklear, 29, of Rowland, North Carolina, was found inside the car.

Call 910-671-3100 with any information on Williams' whereabouts.

