Duke Energy Foundation gives Harvest Hope Food Bank $26,000 grant

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Harvest Hope Food Bank announced Friday the Duke Energy Foundation provided them with a $26,000 grant. HHFB will use the money to deliver meals to Pee Dee families in food desert areas.

According to a news release, the mobile food pantry will be sent out 52 times in the next year.

“Harvest Hope strives daily to reach families struggling with hunger, including those who live where there are no grocery stores or public transportation,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “The Mobile Food Pantry is a critical lifeline to our neighbors, especially those who are elderly and disabled. For many, this is their only source of nutritious food.”

HHFB’s mobile food pantry provides food across eight counties in the Pee Dee, giving families enough food to last two weeks.

“Duke Energy is a long-standing partner in Harvest Hope’s hunger relief mission in the Pee Dee, and we deeply appreciate their support,” said Donna Lollis, donor relations manager for Harvest Hope in Florence. “They continue to show their dedication to serving the community through the gift of nourishment for empty tables. Duke Energy is truly committed to serving the community and to ensuring that families have the resources they need to thrive and grow.”

