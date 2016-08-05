Man arrested after pointing gun in road rage incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday after pointing a gun at a motorcyclist during a road rage incident.

According to a police report, Joseph Mariano, 33, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on July 8.

The report stated Mariano cut off two motorcyclists, a father and son, in his BMW. Mariano and one of the motorcyclists began yelling at each other before pulling up next to one another at a stoplight at Seaboard Street and Harrelson Boulevard.

Mariano pointed a silver handgun at the motorcyclist and threatened to shoot him in the face. Mariano followed the motorcyclist until he turned at Highway 15.

Police said, no matter what, you should never react to a driver acting aggressively.

"The best thing to do is not engage with other drivers when they're acting that way," explained Corporal Philip Bauer with MBPD. "If you engage in them, you're just as guilty as that party."

Especially in Myrtle Beach, people are often trying to find their way around, and many times drivers aren't from here. Patience is a virtue.

"You don't know what their intentions are," Bauer said. "You don't know what happened to them just before that happened. You have no idea. Maybe they got into a fight with somebody. They maybe assaulted somebody else. They could have robbed somebody. You have no idea who that person is behind the window."

