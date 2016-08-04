NMB Fire Rescue extinguishes car fire Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NMB Fire Rescue extinguishes car fire Thursday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue extinguished a car fire Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the B-Battalion made quick work of the fire near Third Avenue South and Elm Street, preventing it from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

