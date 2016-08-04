Rescued sea turtle to be tagged for release - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rescued sea turtle to be tagged for release

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A loggerhead sea turtle named Marsh, rescued from Huntington Beach State Park in May, is in great condition.

According to a South Carolina State Parks Facebook Post, Marsh is looking good and healthy, thanks to the Sea Turtle Hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium. She received a checkup Thursday and will be tagged for release soon.

