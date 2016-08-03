Waterspout captured off Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Waterspout captured off Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Several reports of waterspouts just off shore were received across Myrtle Beach Wednesday Evening. 

Chuck Lawhon of Myrtle Beach was taking pictures of the colorful sunset, and inadvertently captured a small waterspout as well. 

In the picture, the colorful sunset grabs most of the attention, but a close look on the left side reveals a developing waterspout off shore of the approximate area of 4th Avenue South. The waterspout dissipated before reaching shore. 

Late summer through early fall is the prime time for waterspouts along the Grand Strand.  While they are technically defined as tornado over water, they form from totally different atmospheric conditions than true tornadoes.  Tornadoes, as we typically think of them, form from violent, rotating thunderstorms.  Waterspouts are much weaker and can form from just small showers or developing storms over the water.  They are typically short lived, but can occasionally come ashore.  They can also pose a threat to small boats nearby. 

Conditions will be favorable for more waterspouts the next several days. 

