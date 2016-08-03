Waterspout captured off Myrtle Beach

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Several reports of waterspouts just off shore were received across Myrtle Beach Wednesday Evening.

Chuck Lawhon of Myrtle Beach was taking pictures of the colorful sunset, and inadvertently captured a small waterspout as well.

In the picture, the colorful sunset grabs most of the attention, but a close look on the left side reveals a developing waterspout off shore of the approximate area of 4th Avenue South. The waterspout dissipated before reaching shore.

Late summer through early fall is the prime time for waterspouts along the Grand Strand. While they are technically defined as tornado over water, they form from totally different atmospheric conditions than true tornadoes. Tornadoes, as we typically think of them, form from violent, rotating thunderstorms. Waterspouts are much weaker and can form from just small showers or developing storms over the water. They are typically short lived, but can occasionally come ashore. They can also pose a threat to small boats nearby.

Conditions will be favorable for more waterspouts the next several days.