Highway Patrol continues fatal hit-and-run investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The man found in a roadside ditch near Bucksport was identified Wednesday as 61-year-old Jeffrey Glenn King, Sr. He was hit on Highway 701, near Wilburn Street and Gilbert Road. WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline spoke with people who live in the area. They say they're surprised someone was walking in the grass along a road where cars go by at high speeds.

"People come by here and they zingin'…I mean, they're goin'," 701 resident Sonny Martin said. He was one of the people who found Mr. King's body. He had just come home Tuesday when a neighbor asked him to walk with her where she believed she saw something unusual.

"The one that was talking to me she said let's go here, we think we found a body."

Martin and two women found King's body in a ditch near where they check their mail. He said the woman called 911 and emergency units responded.

According to Martin, King was wearing a garbage bag with a hole cut out for his face. From that, he assumed King was walking in the rain. South Carolina Highway Patrol believes King was hit any time between Sunday and Tuesday, when he was found. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it's hard to tell because of the heat's effect on the body.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Major Accidents Investigation Team was working actively Tuesday and Wednesday to find out what happened. Cpl. Collins said the team was questioning businesses and residents in the area to see what they saw from Sunday to Tuesday, hoping for a lead. Cpl. Collins said glass and other vehicle parts were found at the scene. Many times, he said, testing the glass will tell investigators exactly what model vehicle is involved.

However, the lack of surveillance in the area will make it harder for law enforcement to find who's responsible.

Identifying King wasn't quick. He isn't from Horry County and was bouncing around, investigators said. "There was something there in his personal effects that lead us to somebody who he was related to," coroner Edge said.

Martin and his neighbors said they wished they had found the body earlier. Martin said a lot of garbage bags fall off of trucks along the highway. He had seen something over there, but didn't assume it was something out of the ordinary.

“I'm really sorry in my heart that I didn’t go across the road and look. I would’ve found him sooner. But it didn’t occur to me, you know," Martin said.

The accident occurred on Highway 701 between Gilbert Road and Winburn Street, according to SCHP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCHP at (843) 661-4705.

