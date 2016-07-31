Glenns Bay Road lane switch canceled due to weather

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has canceled the lane switch scheduled for this evening for the Glenns Bay Interchange Project on US Highway 17 Bypass due to weather. (Source: Ruby Durham)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has canceled the lane switch scheduled for this evening for the Glenns Bay Interchange Project on US Highway 17 Bypass due to weather, according to Horry County Public Information Officer Lisa Bourcier.

Lanes would have been switched over to temporary southbound exit ramps in order to open up the center portion of Highway 17 to continue with bridge work.

